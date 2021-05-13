PM: Govt in battle with UNC misinformation

Dr Keith Rowley

Deliberate misinformation and lies from the Opposition are some of Government’s biggest challenges in dealing with the pandemic. The Prime Minister said this on Wednesday morning on the Now Morning show on TTT.

“All I see from the opposition is an opportunity and a chance to score political points. They are a source of a lot of misinformation deliberately put out there. Which has an effect of making the job far more difficult," Dr Rowley said.

He said the Opposition appears not to be taking the pandemic seriously. Asked if he would be willing to sit down with the Opposition Leader in front of the media and have a discussion about the pandemic management, he said: “The last advice I got from her was to go to hell. I have no intention of going there.”

Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal said on the weekend that people using the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine are akin to guinea pigs. Dr Rowley said Wednesday that such a statement especially from a leader in society was downright irresponsible.

“We need to focus seriously on this pandemic. The behaviour of the Opposition is scandalous, outright scandalous." He said the Opposition's job apparently is to make the country lose confidence in the government. He claimed that governments in other Caricom countries have not experienced the level of push back from their Opposition as his Government has.