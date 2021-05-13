Persad-Bissessar hails new Caricom Secretary General

Caricom's newly elected Secretary General Dr Carla Natalie Barnett. -

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar congratulated Dr Carla Natalie Barnett on her appointment as Caricom's eighth Secretary-General.

"Dr Barnett’s appointment is historic, as she is both the first woman and the first Belizean to be selected for the post," said Persad-Bissessar in a statement earlier this week.

"It is noteworthy that the Caricom Heads of Government unanimously agreed to the appointment, which is a clear expression of their confidence in Dr Barnett."

Persad-Bissessar said Barnett has a long and distinguished career, as a Caricom former Deputy Secretary-General and former vice president of the Belize Senate, while having held various ministerial positions in her country’s government.

She has also served as Financial Secretary of Belize, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Belize, as well as Vice-President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

"I wish to also commend and thank Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, who served two terms as Secretary-General, and made significant contributions to the organisation and the region."

Persad-Bissessar said the Caribbean region is facing unprecedented challenges at this time, which Caricom can help address.

"Caricom remains the vehicle by which all our nations can unite in a common purpose to achieve the common goal of sustainable development throughout our region."

She said over the years Caricom has evolved to be more than just an organisation, but to also encapsulate the collective aspirations of the people of the Caribbean and work towards realising the true potential of our region.

"Dr Barnett’s appointment is not only a watershed moment for the organisation, but one which will guarantee the growth of Caricom, given her track record.

"The United National Congress wishes Dr Barnett every success in her new role."