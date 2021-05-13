Let's be each other’s keeper

THE EDITOR: As cases and deaths continue as a result of covid19, it is clear that the crisis before us is no joke. It is a matter of life and death. It is a national call for us all to play our part in protecting each other, protecting our healthcare system and more so protecting the future of this nation.

If we do not act responsibly to curtail this wave, we will harm not only our present but our future.

I am calling on all constituents, friends, supporters and patriots, let us save lives by adhering to the regulations.

Let us all be each other’s keeper by staying inside (unless necessary to leave), by wearing our masks and by following the guidelines.

The life you save might be your own.

As the cases and unfortunate loss of life continue from covid19, my family and I continue to pray for our nation.

As citizens, regardless of our differing faiths, let us all unite in prayer for every person that has tested positive as well as all healthcare workers who are keeping the system going.

I offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones to covid19.

We have never faced such a crisis, one that threatens each of us. However, let us preserve as a united responsible people.

DAVID LEE

MP, Pointe-a-Pierre