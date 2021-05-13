Imam Eid sermon: Ramadan teaches self-restraint, self-discipline

Imam Sheraz Ali, seen in this file photo taking the oath as a Government Senator, delivered the virtual sermon on the morning of Eid ul Fitr on Thursday at the Nur-E-Islam Masjid. -

As Muslims celebrated Eid Ul Fitr on Thursday, Imam Sheraz Ali said the values of self-restraint and self-discipline developed during the month of Ramadan would serve them well in the future. He said these values were sorely needed in society.

Giving the sermon at the Nur-E-Islam Masjid, Ali said fasting during Ramadan is not only about staying away from food and drink, but from physical desires and wrong deeds. He said no-one could miss what is happening in the country and the world with regards to the pandemic.

“Apart from those who say covid19 is a hoax and the vaccine is a means of controlling people, most people accept that there is an entity among us we can’t see but it can cause us harm.

"We see it in the deaths of our friends and neighbours, and yet despite the appeals of the government, Prime Minister, medical professionals, many infected people say they must have gotten it at a party or a fete or a bar. Ask yourselves, if the pandemic is causing people to lose their lives, why can’t people stay away from activities such as these to protect their families and their country?

"The answer is we lack self-restraint and self-discipline and this is why Allah gives us Ramadan, to develop the power of self-restraint, because if we were able to control our desires, we would be living better, healthier lives.”

Ali said there were two entities which cause people to sin. He said the first is nafs, the desire every person is born with that tends towards evil unless controlled, and the second is Satan, which orders people to commit evil deeds and shameful acts.

“One effect of Satan is the way we treat women. There’s a lot of talk in society right now about the treatment of status of women. Allah has indicated the relationship between men and women. Men are the protectors of women, the ones who must stand up for them. We must make sure our women are protected and they are safe around us. We must as parents teach our children never to disrespect a girl.”

He said domestic violence, immorality, fornication, and adultery were also frowned upon and were the result of Satan and nafs. He said many of the evils in today’s society, including drugs, crime, prostitution, gang activity, were the result of people yielding to the influence of Satan.

Ali said Ramadan was a training ground and Muslims should continue to practice what they had learned during that time. He said people should evaluate themselves and whether they are benefiting society. He said they should continue to develop self-restraint and self-discipline.

“When we analyse what we learn from fasting, we remind ourselves about the consciousness and presence of Allah. It is not just that we don’t commit sin because He is watching us, but He is also there to listen to us. When we want to rob, steal, give short measure, want to do something wrong, how many of us say he is all-knowing? When we are able to develop restraint, self-discipline, refrain from gathering, drinking alcohol, etc., then we are on our way to being successful people.”