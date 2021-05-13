Great service at Blood Bank

THE EDITOR: It was with a certain amount of trepidation, in this covid19 season, that I went to the Blood Bank at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex on Friday.

However, my fears were assuaged by the very courteous and professional attitude of the staff.

Given the tremendous stress that our healthcare professionals are currently under, it was great to interact with people, from the front desk receptionist to the nurses, who all displayed a high level of competence and had a wonderful sense of humour.

Thank you for the work that you and all your colleagues do, and please stay safe. God bless.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope