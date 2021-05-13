Disappointed with TTUTA

Education Minster Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: I am disappointed with the press statement from TTUTA asking teachers to stop reporting to school to help students of Forms 5 and 6 to complete their SBAs and labs, as part of CXC and CAPE examination requirements.

The teachers work with a schedule which does not encourage gathering outside of the required health and safety protocols, so it’s not like the entire class is reporting for lessons every day. Also, I have not heard any teachers expressing concerns about this arrangement to help these students.

TTUTA’s call is most selfish and uncaring, to say the least, in this time of the pandemic. It has cited the health and safety concerns of these teachers, which I have no fight with. But aren’t we all required to make sacrifices, like our health workers, police and many others who have been on the frontline saving lives since this pandemic started last year.

Further, this TTUTA action can only be described as uncaring and hypocritical when one considers that all TTUTA executives are Ministry of Education employees. They are principals and/or teachers who are on time off because of union duties and they continue to receive their salaries and other benefits.

I ask the these officials to consider all the staff who have to prepare their pay sheets and write their cheques. They are all on the frontline so that those TTUTA officials get their salaries to buy food, pay bills and take care of their families.

Finally, as indicated by the Prime Minister during his press conference on Friday, let’s pray and remain hopeful that this situation will change for the better within the next two weeks. If not, the Government will make the necessary decisions in the interest of our students and teachers.

I commend Education Minster Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, the permanent secretary and all the hard-working staff of the ministry who continue to support our students and teachers in this most difficult time.

ROBERT GILLIAN

Port of Spain