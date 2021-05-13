Can TT be rescued?

THE EDITOR: Tony Rakhal-Fraser took time over a two-part commentary in a newspaper to advocate for “an ideological and philosophical base upon which a platform for national cohesion can be constructed.” He understands like many forward thinkers that for TT to grow as a developing nation in this competitive and unforgiving world, the pettiness of racial voting and “us versus them” cannot allow for nation building.

The reality might shock individuals like Rakhal-Fraser as the data may suggest that TT is a very long way from arriving at the level of national sagacity required for developing a concerted ideological and philosophical base.

No one in TT can doubt the fact that in terms of per capita we were and perhaps still is among the richest countries in the world. Wealth may not be our issue, instead it may be our financial management ability. Perhaps it may be prudent to do some introspection. Are we as intelligent as we believe we are? It does not matter to the world what we think about ourselves, how brilliant we think we are; the world continues along its path despite our pronouncements.

What matters is our ability to purchase goods and services on the international market and that is dependent on how collectively we manage our limited resources. No one internationally cares about whether we see ourselves as Indian, African, Syrian, one per cent, upper class, roots man, red and ready or yellow. Who are we really?

Let us examine ourselves dispassionately. We have a major political leader who after losing two elections simply goes home without addressing her supporters, she is rarely seen in any public debate or interview where her vision can be evaluated, she has no personal political or ideological philosophy that one can identify, yet she is touted as the best hope for an alternative to the Prime Minister.

On the other hand, you have a very professionally managed and disciplined political organisation that has managed our nation in times of plenty and in time of scarcity, yet to date is unable to be successful in critical areas like road repairs, water distribution, an agricultural vision, an economic structure that augments or is independent from the energy sector, appropriate education direction, safe neighbourhoods, and a reliable healthcare system.

Despite efforts to indicate alternative solutions like simply increasing property tax by an acceptable percentage instead of an impossible system of property evaluation, that political organisation continues along a path of “we win alone, we lose alone, we manage alone and who is not with we is we enemy.”

We seem attracted to popular political figures with allegations of financial impropriety and whose political philosophy seems to be one of criticism and downright obscene descriptions of those whom they oppose. If one can “cuss out” the Prime Minister or say negative things about the Opposition Leader, one is elevated politically or in the media. The more ridiculous or obscene the response, the more popular one becomes. Are those the characteristics that can elevate a nation? Can a people so engrossed in hate and division arrive at a national consensus for going forward?

The world tomorrow requires countries of peace and stability for tourism, international investors require safe communities, reliable infrastructure and basic services like water distribution and a literate community for investments. To feed a nation there will continue to be the need for locally grown food and foreign income to purchase international supplies.

The challenges of survival in a world struggling with climate change and new pandemics requires governments with a philosophical and ideological underpinning as envisaged by Rakhal-Fraser. The reality is TT, unfortunately, is far away from arriving at the level of national consciousness necessary for arriving at a united way forward.

All is not lost. Our young people, our graduates, some of our religious leaders and the wise among us recognise the need for unity. These are the people who can and will lead us out of the morass of divisiveness that has sustained and built the two major political parties that have failed at us realising our full potential.

As we go forward, we would need to ask our many graduates and professionals that have gone abroad to return home to rebuild our land. Failure is not an option. Continuing along our present path will see the continued exodus of our graduates, professionals and educated citizens for nations where they are evaluated by their ability rather than their race, religion, or political affiliation.

