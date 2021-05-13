21 deaths marks deadliest day in pandemic thus far

TT recorded its deadliest day since the pandemic began, with 21 deaths being recorded on May 13. This brings the death toll to 256, with 87 of these deaths occurring in May.

An additional 397 cases were also reported from samples taken between May 9 and 12. This is the fourth highest number of daily covid19 cases recorded since March 2020. The number of active cases is now 4,814.

Since March, there have been 14,814 cases, of which 9,744 have recovered.

There are 342 people in hospital, 103 people in step-down facilities, 392 people in State facilities, and 3,972 people in home self-isolation.

The number of people vaccinated with their first dose is 60,645, and the number of people given their second dose is 1,179. The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 149,880, of which 69,456 were done at private facilities.