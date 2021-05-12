St Ann's East constituents receive hampers

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

One hundred constituents of St Ann's East received food hampers from MP Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly as part of efforts to help those in need as covid19 restrictions remain in place until May 23.

Gadsby-Dolly was assisted by staff at her constituency office on Saddle Road, San Juan, on Tuesday as she distributed the hampers. She said she would continue assisting the less fortunate however she could.

"We have a database of those who received help last year, those who are still on our monthly hamper lists, and those who are requesting now on our dedicated St Ann's East WhatsApp number.

"We will continue to help as many as we can, and look forward to distributing to constituents whatever other help is available."

The hampers had goods from the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (NAMDEVCO).

Newsday also spoke to the manager of the constituency office, Janice Perouse-Sullivan, who was optimistic that the hamper drive would go a long way towards helping less fortunate constituents and said other initiatives were on the way.

"Dr Gadsby-Dolly herself is on a hamper distribution drive since the pandemic, and we never stopped, as a matter of fact. We just completed the distribution.

"We will have another distribution soon. We have a list of people who have been calling and WhatsApping continuously. It has been difficult, but our MP is trying her best."