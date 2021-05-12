Relatives of slain Sangre Grande man: He was threatened

Kareem Gonzales, 31, was shot dead on McShine, Sangre Grande, on Tuesday morning. Photo courtesy social media

Relatives of murdered labourer Kareem Gonzales believe his killing may be related to recent threats.

Gonzales, 31, was shot dead by three men on McShine Street, Sangre Grande, on Tuesday morning.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday, one of Gonzales' relatives said she would remember him as a friendly, loving man, but admitted he had received several threats in recent weeks over a misunderstanding.

"We warned him about it, but he never took it seriously. He knew he didn't do anything wrong to anyone, so he didn't see a need to take it seriously."

The relative also dismissed reports that Gonzales' murder was linked to the murder of 46-year-old Shurlan Lambkin of Foster Road Sangre Grande.

She said Gonzales used to live in the US but returned home 13 years ago, and the family was deeply pained by his death.