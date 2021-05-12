Pt Fortin Borough worker dies of covid19

Kevin Alexander -

COLLEAGUES of Kevin Alexander remember him as a fun, hardworking person who cared about others.

Alexander, a Point Fortin Borough Corporation employee, died over the weekend of covid19.

He was a driver for the corporation’s transport department and also a taxi driver.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the corporation said, “Though your light has been dimmed, you still shine brightly in our hearts. We will miss you.

“The CEO and administration of the corporation offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Kevin Alexander, an employee who was lost due to the covid19 pandemic.”

Newsday tried contacting the corporation’s CEO Donnamay Taylor, but she was not in office.

Hollywood councillor Leslie Chang Fong, a former alderman and deputy mayor, told Newsday Alexander was loved by all.

“He was very fun and easygoing, easy to communicate with…He wasn’t a complainer, he understood things to be what it is. He was well known, and the same sentiment exists when you talk to people from his hometown, La Brea. Nobody had a bad word to say about him.”

Chang Fong said news of any covid19 death is already tragic, so when it hits so close to home, “People realise that covid19 is as real as this phone we have to our ears…

“I guess this is a further wake-up call, especially for an organisation that is close-knit like the corporation, that covid19 isn’t afraid of crossing any sort of boundaries or barriers or travel down the road to Point Fortin to let you know, ‘Eh, I am here.’”

Point Fortin MP and former mayor Kennedy Richards Jr also shared condolences on Facebook, saying Alexander “worked closely with me from my days as a councillor and mayor. He was patient and always jolly.

"Indeed, my heart is heavy today to learn about his passing. The corporation has indeed lost a great one and son of the soil. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Point Fortin mayor Saleema McCree Thomas, who also has the virus, posted on Facebook that she was “deeply saddened.

“His service and the light, laughter and love that he brought to those around him will not be forgotten.”