Preparations for hurricane
THE EDITOR: We need to make preparations for the coming hurricane season. Here are some guidelines:
* Make an emergency plan.
* Know your evacuation route.
* Find a trusted radio news station.
* Locate and store important documents.
* Create a home inventory.
* Build an emergency kit.
* Protect your pets.
* Gather supplies.
* Clean your gutters.
* Protect windows and doors from broken glass.
* Full up your vehicle tank.
* Charge your cellphones, tablets.
* Store outdoor items that can be carried away by high wind.
* Assist your elderly, disabled neighbours.
* Fill sinks, tubs with water to flush toilets or wash clothes.
* Move your valuables and furniture to the highest point in the home to prevent water damage.
* Inform friends and family of your plans.
* Evacuate if so directed.
* Stay indoors.
* Avoid flood waters.
* Unplug appliances.
* Turn off utilities.
* Stay alert.
* Do not return until it is safe.
Despair is the offspring of ill-preparedness. Preparedness is a way of life.
My safety, your safety is our responsibility, TT.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
