Prayers for missing Carapichaima farmer, 28

Becker "Becks" Seelal

Desperate to find the missing 28-year-old Carapichaima farmer, relatives have sought spiritual help.

On the recommendations of people, they paid a religious leader $1,250 to perform a puja for Becker "Becks" Seelal "to come back home in two days."

But, without giving details, Seelal’s sister Courtney said more than two days have passed, and the family have not seen or heard from him.

"We do not want to hear that he is dead. We do not believe that. He is our mother’s eyeball. She always says if Becker dies, she will die too," she said by phone on Wednesday. "We are saying he is alive because we cannot lose her too. If she goes, the whole family would fall apart."

Seelal, of Brickfield Road, left home last week Monday at 3.25 pm, saying he was going to collect money from a buyer who wanted some of his corn crops.

That was the last time relatives saw him. He was wearing blue three-quarter pants and a black T-shirt.

He is not married and does not have any children.

Seelal’s mother Dawn has hypertension and suffered a stroke two years ago. Since his disappearance, her heath has been deteriorating, relatives said.

Courtney said, "My brother would not run away, knowing our mother’s condition. Becks left walking. He left his car, wallet and everything else home. He only carried his cell phone and a black bag with snacks."

The family has offered a $30,000 reward for information on his whereabouts. They wanted to increase the reward but could not afford it.

"We tried for a $50,000 reward, but that would put the family in a financial strain. God forbids he comes back dead, and we paid that money. Then we would not have any for his funeral," Courtney said.

"Not one person has called for the reward. Police, family, friends, villagers, and even strangers are helping to search for him every day."

On behalf of the family, she thanked the public for helping and lending support.

Courtney said some social media users have been questioning why Seelal’s disappearance has not received the same level of attention as did the disappearance of Andrea Bharatt.

Bharatt’s kidnapping and murder provoked a nationwide outcry.

"Instead of arguing, people should use the same energy and pray for him. Keep him in prayers," Courtney said.

Police have no leads on the case.

Anyone with information about Seelal's whereabouts can call Freeport police at 673-0026.

People can contact police at 999, 555, 911 or report it via the TTPS app. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).