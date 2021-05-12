PM: Help the less fortunate in pandemic

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. PHOTO COURTESY, OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER

THE Prime Minister appealed to the population to help the less fortunate in their midst during the covid19 pandemic. In his Eid message to the nation, Dr Rowley said this is one of the lessons that citizens can learn from the holy month of Ramadan.

"Let us all try to emulate these precious teachings of Ramadan in our lives. The Muslim community continues to be a source of inspiration in its drive towards helping the less fortunate. In our current covid19 reality, this is needed even more than ever."

Rowley observed, "Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the blessed and holy month of Ramadan and is a time of joy and celebration." But he said, "This year, we have observed a Ramadan whereby our normal communal practices of breaking of the fast and nightly prayers at mosques have been curtailed."

Under the public health regulations implemented from April 30 to May 23, gatherings of people at places of worship have been prohibited. Despite people not being able to physically congregate at these places at this time, Rowley said, "Nevertheless, our commitment to the Creator and perseverance in prayer remained constant and unwavering."

He explained, "The lessons of Ramadan ring eternal as the valuable lessons of discipline, self-restraint and compassion shine through. Even though we could not congregate, we know that Almighty God is still with us and knows what is in our hearts. We pray that all the sacrifices and efforts made during the month are richly rewarded."