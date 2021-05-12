MSJ: Ramadan shows discipline needed in pandemic

MSJ political leader David Abdula. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

MOVEMENT for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah has urged the population to follow the example of the Muslim community and practise discipline during the covid19 pandemic

In his Eid message to the nation, Abdulah said, "Trinidad and Tobago can learn from the example that our Muslim sisters and brothers set during the Holy Month of Ramadan."

"That example is one of discipline and commitment. It takes discipline to fast for the month. It takes commitment to turn away from the temptation of breaking the fast. Abdulah said, "In this pandemic we need to have discipline – the discipline to follow the health protocols; the commitment to turn away from the temptation to lime, congregate and engage in all the behaviours that we would normally do."

Abdulah said the Muslim community during Eid also teaches the rest of the population about the need to be one's brothers and sisters' keeper.

"The pandemic has opened up the inequality of wealth and income as so many lose their jobs, their homes, their businesses; their ability to provide for themselves and their families; it has made worse the inequality of educational opportunities as some children are being left behind in this system of online learning; it has aggravated problems of mental health, domestic violence."

Abdulah said in this situation, "We must not simply show charity to help those in great need, we must resolve the change the very system that causes so much injustice and thus offer hope for a better future for all."