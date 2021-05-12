More south taxi drivers raise fares

Princes Town taxi stand along Library corner San Fernando. - Lincoln Holder

More taxi associations have increased their fares on the ground that the latest covid19 regulations restrict taxis to 50 per cent capacity.

Princes Town/ Barrackpore Taxi Drivers’ Association president Chandradath “Torchlight” Rampersad said passengers will now have to pay up to $3 extra from Friday.

“All short drops are now $7, an increase by $1. For some routes, we are charging an extra $2 or $3.

"Last week, we had a meeting. We decided if we can only pick up two people, it was better to stay home,” Rampersad said. “It is hard on us to have only two passengers on one trip.

"After covid, we would decide whether the fares are temporary or permanent. We have not raised fares in the past three years.”

From Princes Town to No 2 in Barrackpore now costs $15. To the Barrackpore police station, it costs $12.

Executive secretary of the Couva/Point Lisas/San Fernando Taxi Drivers’ Association Terrence Guevara issued a public advisory on Wednesday about a temporary rise in fares “by $2 until the end of the pandemic."

Drivers showed Newsday the notice, which says San Fernando to Couva now costs $11. San Fernando to Claxton Bay is $10, and $9 to Plaisance Park.

At High Street, San Fernando, a taxi driver, who asked to remain anonymous, said some drivers are not adhering to the regulations.

“Some drivers, in other stands also, are carrying more than the 50 per cent capacity. By doing this nonsense, they are making things difficult for the ones who are complying. That issue needs to be addressed,” he said.

The La Romaine-Gulf City Taxi Drivers Association also recently increased fares by $2.

But Princes Town Taxi Drivers Association president Dennis Jagessar told Newsday the fares for this route remained unchanged.

Jagessar said, “We will be banding our bellies for the two weeks.”

He said if the authorities extend the restrictions for an extended period, the association would decide its next move.

“From what the figures are showing, the Government might lengthen the restrictions.

"Not many people are travelling now. It is hard on the travelling public too,” Jaggessar said.

It costs $12 from Princes Town to San Fernando. Before the pandemic, it was $9.

Last year, when taxis were only allowed to operate at 50 and 75 per cent capacities, the association increased its fares by $3.

“We remain at the $12. After the pandemic, we would go back to the original price ($9).

"Right now, we are making $24 per trip, whereas, at full capacity with the original price, it is $36.”