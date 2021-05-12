Mini-bus catches fire in Couva

Two people escaped injury when the mini-bus they were travelling in caught fire.

Fire officers said the driver of a 12-seater Nissan Urvan bus and another passenger were travelling on the Southern Main Road, near Miracle Ministries, at around 7.50 am when the engine shut down.

The driver and passenger pushed the bus to the side of the road and tried to disconnect the battery when they noticed smoke.

The bus eventually caught fire.

The Couva Fire Station were called and officers put out the fire.

No one was injured.

Fire officers are investigating what may have caused the fire.