Kamla: Covid19 creates wave of uncertainty

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Courtesy the Office of T&T Parliament

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the covid19 pandemic has created great uncertainty in Trinidad and Tobago.

In her Eid message to the nation, Persad-Bissessar said, "Our nation has never faced such a threat as it does now from covid19 where so many lives have been thrown into turmoil, and our future seems so uncertain."

But she added, " Yet, as a united people, regardless of our backgrounds or beliefs, we are called to look at the example set by the Muslim community of keeping faith in God.

"It is that love, duty and reverence for Allah which our Muslim friends and family have so devoutly offered in the month of Ramadan and continue to selflessly offer on a daily basis that should form the foundation which helps us to emerge out of this grave uncertainty facing our nation due to covid19."

Throughout the month of Ramadan, she continued, "We have seen so many acts of kindness to the vulnerable. I urge all citizens to replicate and follow these actions to help those struggling this time."

Persad-Bissessar said the country must collectively "not only to follow in the prayerful actions of our Muslim friends but follow the kind acts of charity which have formed the daily routine of their lives especially during the month of Ramadan and on day of Eid."

She reiterated," Now more than ever, our nation needs us to do good for each other and to help each other. The reality is that thousands have been severely affected by the recent measures brought about by the (ravages) of covid19 and are unable to put a simple meal on the table."