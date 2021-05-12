Jaime Thomas – a trailblazer and innovator

THE EDITOR: “A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle” – Jamie Thomas.

This is a solemn moment. We are grieved by the untimely passing of gospel radio personality Thomas. Words fail us and there is deafening silence. Undoubtedly, Thomas had a stellar career. His vibrancy and exuberance reverberated through the very lengths and depths of TT, the Caribbean, and the world. Indeed, this indelible legacy was the apotheosis of Thomas.

I remember Thomas, we did a course together at UTT a few years ago called fashion fundamentals. It was the first time I had met him. He was always pleasant and brought energy and passion with him wherever he went.

Thomas was an instrumental part of my childhood as a radio/media personality. And it was indeed an honour to have communicated that with someone I greatly admired as a youthful trailblazer. Today I am pained because of this great loss.

Thomas continues to soar and has touched Heaven with Gale Browne-Tyson, Rev Turnel Joshua Nelson, Rev Ethelbert Charles, Pastor KK Bachew, Garfield "Ras Shorty" Blackman, Claudette Blackman, Apostle Bertril Baird and Denton "Gitta Dan" Peschier.

Sincerest condolences to his family, colleagues, associates, listeners, the W107.1fm family and all who were touched by his life and invaluable, philanthropic, spirit-led, anointed, appointed, and Christ-centred contributions to do the will of the Lord.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain