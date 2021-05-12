Grave: CWI should decide South Africa venue this week

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave -

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) should decide the venue(s) for the South Africa series this week, according to CWI CEO Johnny Grave.

In a Whatsapp interview, Grave said, “We hope to have everything confirmed by the end of the week, all being well.”

The South Africa series, inclusive of two Test matches and five T20 Internationals, were originally carded to take place in Trinidad in June.

But Grave said on Friday that the series will not be staged in Trinidad due to the Government’s covid19 quarantine regulations.

In a television newscast on Monday, it was reported that St Lucia and Grenada are the likely destinations for the South Africa series.

However, Grave made it clear that “We will announce later this week once confirmed.”