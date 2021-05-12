Gillette helps students secure top US Scholarships and grants

PAIGE GILLETTE has made the dreams of many come true by helping them achieve significant amounts aid for US-based colleges. Gillette is the founder of IvyEdge Global, an SAT and college-prep company in TT. A January insidehighered.com article says the Common Application - the most widely used college application out there showed that larger and more competitive colleges and universities were getting lots of applications.

However, acceptance rates were at all-time lows, a media release said. Gillette's IvyEdge Global students were able to secure over $12 million in scholarships and grants from Ivy League and other prestigious universities, the release added. IvyEdge Global has been operating since 2017. "Glowing testimonials" are often left on Gillette's website showing how much her students have achieved, and how much they love and connect with her.

The release said, "It’s heart-warming to see so much talent and determination coming out of TT in such an uncertain year. Congratulations to all students receiving college acceptances this year!"Cameron, a Naparima College student accepted to Harvard University and Catherine, a St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando, student accepted to Columbia University are among those receiving scholarships. "Both students received full scholarships of over US$85,000 (TT$2 million) a year each, for the next four years.

"This year, Harvard accepted just 3.4 per cent of all applicants and Columbia admitted 3.7 per cent – the two lowest admission rates for the 2020–2021 admissions cycle," the release said.Cameron’s mother said in the release, “He couldn’t have done it without Paige. She definitely has the gift! We look forward to working with her again.”Another of IvyEdge's students Bryan Jangeesingh received acceptances and significant grants to attend Harvard University (US$80,000 per year), Princeton University (aid pending), or MIT (US$71,000 per year). Jangeesingh described his college application process as “a breeze” where his “questions or concerns were always short-lived because of Gillette’s WhatsApp replies (at any hour, literally).” -Jangeesingh is also waitlisted at Dartmouth College and Stanford University. Jangeesingh first learned about Gillette in a free IvyEdge Global webinar discussing the 75 per cent reduction in national scholarships.

He then booked one of IvyEdge’s free consults and became convinced that signing up with IvyEdge was the best means of achieving significant financial aid at a top university, the release said.Former IvyEdge student and employee Luke Gooding also described Gillette’s services as life-changing. He is currently a student at the University of Pennsylvania and an avid podcaster.Gooding is one of the biggest advocates of booking a free consult and investing in IvyEdge as a path to success, the release said. Last year, Gooding was accepted to the University of Pennsylvania with more than US$70,000 a year covered, then, on advice from IvyEdge, was able to increase his aid by more than $8,000.

Other IvyEdge acceptances this year include grants and scholarships to Stanford University, Cornell University (Johnson MBA), Northeastern University, Boston University, Georgia Tech, Colgate, University of Miami, University of Florida, University of Delaware, Drexel, Tufts, Union College and University of Tampa. Also, University of South Florida, Florida International University, Temple, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Colorado Denver, Denison, High Point, Lynn, Case Western, Elon, Springfield, Rollins, University of Michigan, and Loyola University, the release said. Gillette holds a BSE from Princeton University and an MBA from Wharton School of Business, University of the Pennsylvania and has a history of taking on a large number of high-achieving, low-income students. In 2008, while still in college herself, Gillette offered her services pro bono to three St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain students who then received acceptances to Stanford, Princeton, and Vanderbilt.