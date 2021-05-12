Five test positive for covid19 in Tobago

File photo

Five people have tested positive for covid19 in Tobago.

This brings to 69 the number of active cases on the island, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said in a statement on Wednesday.

The division also reported that four people have been discharged.

It said of the 4,763 samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other local sites, 287 have tested positive for covid19.

On Sunday, Tobago recorded its third covid19 death, a 62-year-old woman with comorbidities.