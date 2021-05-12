Dr Hinds: Staff to covid19 patient ratio is adequate

Dr Avery Hinds

Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds has said that as more people are hospitalised with the covid19 virus, “the staffing is also increased to ensure that optimum care is provided in accordance with international best practice.”

He was speaking at the Health Ministry’s virtual press conference on Wednesday morning.

As of 4 pm on Tuesday, there were 335 covid19 patients in hospital.

Hinds said the ward level had 41 per cent occupancy, while the HDU (High Dependency Unit) was at 93 per cent and ICU (Intensive Care Unit was at 74 per cent.

“The staff-to-patient ratio is maintained at the optimum recommended by international best practice, within the limits of the human resources that we have."

He said while he did not have the statistics, he can assure the ratio is adequate.

He also said there is enough medication available for patients.

He added, “There isn’t any specific type of antiviral therapy that is utilised for the treatment of covid19. There is general supportive care and there are certain medications including certain types of steroids that are utilised but there isn’t any specific antiviral medication that is currently in use.”