Decomposing body found in El Socorro

Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man whose decomposing body was found in El Socorro on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Sadoo Trace at around 4 pm by residents who detected a foul smell in the area. On reaching the area they found the body of Videsh Ramlogan.

Police sources said they suspect he may have been murdered, but are awaiting the results of a post-mortem at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, in order to know how to proceed with their investigations. Detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries. No arrest has been made.