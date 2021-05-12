Covid19 halts probe into deaths of Bharatt murder suspects

Mc Donald Jacob. Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE investigation into the deaths of two murder suspects in police custody has been paused as investigators have either tested positive or are primary contacts for covid19.

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday, DCP Mc Donald Jacob said 30 per cent of the investigating team is in quarantine. He said the investigation has reached the stage where the investigators are awaiting guidance from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the next step.

So far a total of 27 people have been interviewed, including members of the Defence Force, the Special Operations Response Team and the National Security Operations Centre (NSOC) in relation to the deaths of Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon.

Former head of SORT Insp Mark Hernandez is currently on $300,000 bail for misbehaviour in public office. The charge against the 23-year veteran is linked to a complaint by David Ottley Jr, who claimed he was beaten while in custody. The charge came as a result of investigations into the deaths of Morris and Balcon.

Ottley was detained by police during the investigation into the kidnapping and murder of court clerk Andrea Bharatt. Hernandez is accused of encouraging the alleged assault against Ottley.

Morris and Balcon were held by SORT hours apart on January 30 in connection with the kidnapping of court clerk Andrea Bharatt. Morris died two days after being arrested and Balcon died eight days later.

Autopsies concluded that both died from blunt force trauma. Their relatives claimed police beat them to death.

Bharatt's body was found down a precipice off Aripo Road on February 4 after she went missing on January 29.

Negus George has been charged with her murder.