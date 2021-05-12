Chaguanas man, 26, dies in motorbike crash

A 26-year-old Chaguanas man died in an accident on Monday.

Police said Keon Paul was riding a motorbike on the Southern Main Road in Chaguanas at about 2.20 pm when he lost control and crashed into a van.

No one else was injured.

Paul, who lived at Enterprise Street, was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility. He was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at Mt Hope, where he later died.

Central Division police are investigating.