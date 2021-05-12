After covid19 death, association wants more protection for police

Insp Mukesh Sookram, 49, died of covid19 at the Couva Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. He was last assigned to the North Eastern Division. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

As the police mourn the death of a colleague, president of the police Social Welfare Association (TTPSSWA) acting Insp Gideon Dickson is calling on officers to be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

He also urged the Ministry of National Security to introduce more protective measures for officers on the beat.

A police media release confirmed that 49-year-old Mukesh Sookram died at the Couva Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. He was an acting inspector with 19 years' experience and was last assigned to the North Eastern Division.

He is the second police officer to die from covid19, after PC Anthony Nicholson last week.

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday, Dickson offered condolences to Sookram's family and implored the authorities to meet with the association to discuss further measures to protect frontline officers.

He said they were at constant risk of infection, given the nature of their jobs, and more resources were needed to better protect frontline workers.

"The invisible enemy is real, and while we need to take our personal precautions, we also need the authorities to put certain mechanisms in place that would allow us to do our job safely.

"We have to deal with the illegal immigrants that are kept at police stations, we are called on to go out and interact with the public. And while we appreciate that finances are tight right now there should be some policy from the ministry to treat with officers on the job.

"I know since February last year the Commissioner (of Police) has asked for a medical plan to be put in place for officers, but we don't know the status of it. The officers have stepped up to the challenge, but we cannot be simply given a symbolic gesture of thanks."

Dickson commended his colleagues for their sacrifice and commitment to duty and also called on the public to do its part in fighting the spread of the virus by acting responsibly and obeying the public health regulations.

In a media release, Snr Supt Winston Maharaj of the North Eastern Division said he would remember Sookram as an officer who worked tirelessly.

"Since I met Insp Sookram, I have known him to be an industrious and efficient worker, taking a very hand-on approach to policing. So much so, he was an excellent team player and motivator of his junior officers."

Newsday tried to contact Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds by phone call and WhatsApp for comment but was unsuccessful.

As of Tuesday afternoon there were 671 officers in quarantine, and 105 officers had tested positive for the virus.