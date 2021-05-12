615 covid19 cases, 11 deaths reported

The Health Ministry has pointed out that the 615 cases reported on Wednesday were detected in samples taken between May 7 and 11, and not over 24 hours.

The normal reporting timeframe covers samples taken over a period of two-three days.

The ministry said the reporting timeline was affected by the substantial increase in positive cases and the resulting number of samples collected and processed at testing sites throughout the country.

It said the 99 positive cases reported on Monday may have been as a result of the normal weekend closure of some of the testing sites and health facilities where swabbing takes place.

It said the reported positive cases reflected a positivity rate of over 40 per cent, which is a cause for significant concern.

Eleven new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 235.

The patients who died were three elderly males, three elderly females, two middle-aged males and one middle-aged female, all with comorbidities, as well as one middle-aged female and one young adult female without comorbidities.

There are now 4, 588 active cases.

There are 343 patients in hospital. Of these, 142 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 15 in the intensive care unit and 55 in the high dependency unit. There are 82 at the Caura Hospital, 42 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 51 at the Arima General Hospital, 25 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and one at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 82 people in step-down facilities, seven at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 32 at UWI Debe, 23 in Tobago and 20 at UTT Valsayn.

There are 3,548 people in home self-isolation and 76 people recovered community case. Eighteen people have been discharged from public health facilities.

Since March 2020, there have been 14,417 cases, of which 9,594 have recovered

A total of 148, 770 people have been tested to date, of whom 69,456 were tested at private facilities.

As of Wednesday at 4 pm, 60,585 people had received their first vaccine dose, and 1,179 had received their second dose.