Veteran journalist, songwriter found dead at Tacarigua house

Police are continuing enquiries into the death of veteran news reporter and editor Anthony "Lexo" Alexis, after his body was found at his Tacarigua home on Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a house at Mount View, Paradise Gardens, Tacarigua at around 7.05 pm by residents because there was a bad smell coming from the house.

Police and fire officers cut the lock on the burglar proofing on the front door and saw a pool of blood on the living room floor which had dripped from the ceiling.

Investigators went upstairs and found Alexis' body with wounds to his forehead and mouth.

They told police they last saw Alexis two or three days before his body was found.

Newsday understands Alexis had diabetes.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday.

He lived in Cascade, but recently bought the property at Tacarigua where his body was found.

Alexis had over 50 years' experience in the media, as a reporter working for the TT Mirror, Sunday Punch and the Bomb.

For the past eight years he had worked as an editor for the Sunshine newspaper.

Newsday spoke toSunshine's editor-in-chief Jack Warner who said he was shocked and traumatised after hearing about Alexis's death and sent condolences to his family.

Warner said he would remember Alexis as a creative spirit and an integral part of the Sunshine's news team.

"We had a staff meeting last Thursday and we all left that afternoon. So it was a shock to me to hear that he died. When I didn't see him on Friday, I called for him but couldn't get him on the phone, so I sent a secretary to his house on Friday to check on him, but he didn't get inside.

"He was a pillar of strength at the Sunshine, as our editor and the guy who was in charge of the headlines for the stories."

Newsday also spoke to Alexis' long-time friend and fellow reporter Gary Cardinez, who described his friend as a decorated entertainment reporter and frequent collaborator of musician Len "Boogsie" Sharpe.

"Alexis was one of the most private people you would ever come come across, but he was also one of the most talented songwriters as well. Since the 1980s he has been involved in writing music.

"It was in 2002 he linked with Boogsie for a song, where Boogsie would compose the music and he (Alexis) would write the lyrics.

"He was always writing and used to dabble in writing social commentary as well, He was a good entertainment reporter and a good soul."