TT coach Constantine Konstin sees ‘big-time future’ with local futsal

Action during the TT versus Dominican Republic match at the 2021 Concacaf Futsal Championships, in Guatemala, on May 4. -

TT Futsal team coach, Constantine Konstin, sees a bright future of the sport locally, after the national team’s display at the last week’s Concacaf Futsal Championships in Guatemala.

TT, competing in Group A, were beaten 6-2 by the Dominican Republic last Tuesday. They produced a valiant effort against the hosts on Wednesday, before falling to a 4-3 loss.

Costa Rica won their third straight Concacaf Futsal crown, and fourth overall, on Sunday, with a 3-2 victory over the United States. Guatemala needed extra time to defeat Panama 3-2 in the third-place playoff. Costa Rica, United States, Guatemala and Panama all secured berths to the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.

After Wednesday’s game, Konstin said, “I haven’t seen a game like that in CONCACAF in years. It just shows you what the potential that Trinidad and Tobago has. We finalised this team together two weeks ago. What these guys have accomplished in two weeks is amazing.”

He called on the TT Football Association (TTFA) to help enhance the growth of the sport locally.

“(The) TTFA has to keep building upon this,” said the American-born coach. “Futsal can be a big-time future for the country, for the communities, especially in the schools, getting the kids playing futsal.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to put this on. I highly recommend that (the) TTFA start building futsal courts (and) leagues so that, one day, TT can win a World Cup in futsal.”

How will he describe the general arrangements at the Concacaf Championships?

“Fantastic,” Konstin replied. “Everyone took good care of us like we were special, and we are special. They never let us down. Every time we had issues, the people were always there to help us and to take care of it. I want to thank the people of Costa Rica (and) the Costa Rica Soccer Federation.”