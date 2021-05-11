Tobago records 17 new covid19 cases

Tobago has recorded 17 new covid19 cases within the last 24 hours.

This brings to 68 the active cases on the island, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said in a statement on Tuesday.

The division also said six people have been discharged.

In all, 4,719 samples have been submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other local sites for testing.

Of this figure, it said 282 samples have tested positive for covid19.

On Sunday, Tobago recorded its third covid19 death, a 62-year-old woman with comorbidities.

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine, who said she was saddened by the death, urged Tobagonians to be vigilant