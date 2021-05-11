Sports Ministry offers condolences on Lawrence Marshall's death

Well-known TT body-builder Lawrence 'The Beast' Marshall. -

THE MINISTRY of Sport and Community Development has sent its condolences on the death of legendary bodybuilder and fitness trainer Lawrence "The Beast" Marshall, who died on Saturday night at 58.

Marshall, the second TT bodybuilder to turn professional (after Dareem Charles), was one of the most prominent names in the sport during the 1990s and early 2000s. He featured in many Central American and Caribbean (CAC) events, as well as the prestigious international Olympia.

He was also an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness professional trainer, and was responsible for harnessing and developing local bodybuilding talent.

Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, in a media release on Monday, said, "Marshall had vested interest in representing this country in the international bodybuilding arena, as well as ensuring that there will be athletes following in his footsteps. His patriotism was evident in his support to rising athletes.

"In this moment of sadness, we celebrate his determination and nurturing attributes," Cudjoe continued. "Trinidad and Tobago is indeed blessed with exceptional sporting talent. We thank you for your drive and vision for bodybuilding. Rest well and we will ensure that your legacy continues."