Recovering boxer Michael Alexander : I don’t intend to let this accident stop me

Trinidad and Tobago boxer Michael Alexander - Photo by Sureash Cholai

DAY by day, national boxer Michael Alexander is slowly recovering from his January 27 motorcycle accident.

A return to the ring remains a top priority for the talented boxer although he still has a long road to recovery.

The past few months have been challenging, said the 27-year old, but he has been utilising his rehabilitation time to work on full physical and mental restoration.

Now, Alexander’s days are filled with various therapy sessions as he aims to return full functionality to his left and more powerful arm.

“I’m currently doing a lot of physiotherapy and clinical therapy to get back my hand active and moving in the best way.

“I’m going to start some speech therapy as well because since I awoke from the comatose state, my speech has been slurred a bit,” he said.

After the accident, Alexander was rushed to St James Hospital in critical condition and then transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital intensive care unit (ICU) later that night.

He remained unconscious for a couple of days and also suffered broken ribs, punctured lungs and broken bones in his left hand, among other injuries. The pugilist returned to consciousness on February 9 and was then transferred out of ICU.

Two weeks later, he was discharged from the medical facility and sent to his Diego Martin home to begin a lengthy recovery process. Before his release, Alexander was able to eat solid foods and communicate with family members. Surgery was also done on his left arm.

“I couldn’t move my left hand prior because it was broken in three places. I couldn’t even try to move it naturally. It’s still not fully functional as yet. But it’s (recovery) going good so far.

“Boxing is my dream and I don’t intend to let this accident stop me from my sport. I’ve been getting support but a little more will go a long way,” he added

Alexander has won multiple medals for TT, including a bronze medal at the 2019 Pan American Games in the men’s light welterweight (64kg) category.

Throughout his recovery, the boxer has been receiving support from the Ministry of Sport, TT Olympic Committee and other sport affiliated organisations.

He, however, heaped praises on his father, Errol, for his longstanding support during this trying time for the national athlete.

Previously, Alexander visited the Port of Spain General Hospital for regular checkups after the accident.

With visits few and far between, the boxer’s father has not opted to pay for private sessions.

“My day now pays for private checkups. Since the accident, my father has been spending money that he doesn’t have. He has been working off his backbone to make I can improve my health and recover,” he said.