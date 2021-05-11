Record high 9 deaths push toll to 224

Nine deaths from covid19 were reported by the Ministry of Health in its daily coronavirus update on Tuesday, a new record high for deaths in 24-hours for this country. The previous record of eight, was reported last Sunday.

In addition, there have been 348 new cases according to the Tuesday update. The ministry stated that the overall death toll stood at 224 as of Tuesday evening.

The ministry reported that among the latest deaths were three elderly men, three elderly women and one middle-aged woman with comorbidities. The other two were a middle-aged man and woman who did not have any comorbidities.

The total active positive cases as of Tuesday afternoon stood at 4,078. However, 119 patients have recovered bringing the national total to 9,500.

The release reported that as of Tuesday, 138 people were warded at the Couva Multitraining facility with 15 in the Intensive Care Unit and 48 in the High Dependency Unit.

The Ministry of Health is urging the public to obey the public health regulations and practise regular hand hygiene, wearing face masks and observe physical distancing to avoid the spread of the virus.