Please, people, follow covid19 protocols

- SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I am begging the population to please follow the covid19 protocols.

In April 2003 my uncle (now deceased) wrote that "a strange disease came upon the inhabitants of the Earth very fast and everyone was confused and experts called it severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)." Unfortunately, I do not have his writings as to when he was first shown this disease.

For many who do not know, covid19 is a mutant strain or variant also called SARS-CoV-2.

What we are witnessing now is heartbreaking, but has the opportunity to become 100 times worse if we are not compliant.

I went into a tyre shop about two weeks ago and not a single employee, including the owner's daughter, had on a mask.

If that is replicated across the country, is it any wonder we are suffering now?

We were warned, but we did not listen. Even our leaders did not always follow the protocols and look at what happened.

Do we want to see dead bodies lying in our streets because people following the protocols?

I saw a searing cartoon recently of a team of doctors and nurses linking arms to hold back covid19 from coming through a door. It was juxtaposed with some people ramajaying.

For those who think this is a joke, just wait until covid19 hits home. Then they will understand.

By then it will be too late.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope