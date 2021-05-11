Paraguay win fourth straight beach soccer warm-up against Trinidad and Tobago

TT beach soccer player Kevon 'Showtime' Woodley (right) controls the ball ahead of a Paraguay defender during their practice match at Gran Asuncion, Paraguay on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA MEDIA. -

PARAGUAY notched their fourth straight victory over TT on Monday, in their beach soccer warm-up match, at the Estadio Mundialista Los Pynandi, Luque, Gran Asuncion.

The hosts prevailed 3-2, but TT were rewarded with an own goal, and a strike from Omri Baird.

The TT team are in Paraguay for a two-week long training camp, ahead of the 2021 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship in Costa Rica, scheduled from May 17-23.

TT were beaten in their previous three warm-up games against the hosts – 7-2 (on May 4), 5-2 (May 6) and 7-4 (Saturday – May 8). Both TT and Paraguay are set to play twice this week, on Tuesday and Thursday.

In an interview on the TT Football Association (TTFA) Facebook page, TT captain Ryan Augustine said, “The opportunity to play and train in Paraguay will be critical for us. It’s the first time we’re getting this preparation, at this standard. The only other time we got something this close was in 2017.”

He continued, “Being able to play against a team that is eighth in the world, we know that in Concacaf we don’t have any team that is close to their level or their intensity. The opportunity to play Paraguay is going to be pivotal for us this time.

“They are also preparing for their qualifiers, in CONMEBOL. I’m really looking forward to our chances in the qualifiers.”

The 12-team 2021 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championships will take place at the Sports Complex Fedefutbol-Plycem, Alajuela, Costa Rica.

TT, who were drawn in Group C, will face the hosts on May 17, United States (May 18) and Turks and Caicos Islands (May 19).

The quarter-finals are set for May 21, with the semi-finals on May 22 and the third-place match, and final, on May 23.

The finalists will be guaranteed spots at the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia.