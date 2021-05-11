No Eid-ul-Fitr observances in Tobago

In this file photo, Muslims pray before they break fast at the Masjid Al Tawbah in Lowlands. - Photo by David Reid

For the second consecutive year, there will be no Eid-ul-Fitr observances at mosques in Tobago, owing to covid19.

Instead, Muslim leader Imam Waheed Dowlat will deliver the Eid sermon virtually, said Tobago Muslim Organisation president Kameel Ali.

“There will be no celebration, just the sermon to the public, with five persons. But we are still trying to finalise the time,” Ali told Newsday.

Eid-ul-Fitr, a religious holiday, is being observed around the world on Thursday. It marks the end of the month-long fasting of Ramadan.

Ali said Muslims are adhering to the covid19 health regulations.

“We accept what is taking place in the world today, so our celebrations have been cancelled.”

He said the community is sad.

“This is the second year we cannot have those celebrations but things have got worse in the country.”

Ali said Muslims fully support the Government’s measures to contain the spread of covid19.

“We know it is beyond our control, and we pray for the nation.”

Asked about his Eid message to Muslims and wider society, Ali said people must exercise self-restraint.

“We must follow the guidelines and stop take things for granted. We are living in different times, and people must adhere to the guidelines.”