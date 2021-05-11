New visiting restrictions at Scarborough hospital

Scarborough General Hospital, Tobago. FILE PHOTO -

Visiting hours and the number of visitors at the Scarborough General Hospital have been restricted to curb the spread of covid19

The Tobago Regional Health Authority said the new policy will go into effect from Tuesday.

Visiting hours will now be from 4pm to 5pm only, and each patient will be allowed just one visitor per day.

Previously, visiting hours were from noon to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

On weekends it was from 3pm to 6pm.

The TRHA said the change has become necessary owing to the recent covid19 restrictions.