NCB Global Finance rebrands, now NCB Merchant Bank

Angus Young -

Financial investment firm, NCB Global Finance has rebranded to the NCB Merchant Bank of TT Ltd.

The rebranding was announced on the company's Facebook page and via a full page advertisement in daily newspapers on Monday.

In the advertisement the company's CEO Angus Young noted that the transition was another phase of the company's development in the financial services and investment banking sector.

"As we mark this evolution we wish to underscore that there will be no charges to the operating processes and suite of services we provide to our valued clients and trusted partners.

"As ever we remain committed to serving our customers with excellence and will continue to help them meet their financial goals through our new brand NCB Merchant Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd."

