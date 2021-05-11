Muddy water flows through San Fernando High Street

WASA workers at High Street, San Fernando where the main pipeline burst and caused minor flooding on Tuesday morning. - Narissa Fraser

THE main Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) pipeline on High Street, San Fernando led to muddy water flowing on the left side of the street and some walkways on Tuesday morning.

When Newsday visited, WASA employees were there with a truck and a backhoe, which eventually began digging up part of the road surrounded by cones.

Several pedestrians stopped and looked on while others tried to carefully cross the flood to get to the pavement. There was some muddy residue on some parts of the pavement.

One employee told Newsday the main had burst and it was about to be repaired, so no one's water supply is severely affected.

The water did not affect any businesses, and as street vending is not allowed, there were no stalls in the path of the water

There may be traffic on the street owing to the ongoing repair work.