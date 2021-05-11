MPs promise food baskets to go to the neediest

A forklift operator moves packaged food baskets at Namdevco's Woodford Lodge, Chaguanas warehouse on Tuesday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

Several MPs who received food baskets on Tuesday, to be distributed to people in their constituencies, have pledged to help the neediest of the needy, first.

The food baskets – paid for by Government – forms part of a raft of social assistance measures announced by Finance Minister Colm Imbert at a press conference on Monday, to assist the neediest and most vulnerable in society who have been most affected by the latest public health regulations aimed at halting the spread of the covid19 virus.

Even before the Prime Minister announced last week that help was on its way, several MPs said they already had lists of names of people in their constituencies who were in dire need of assistance.

Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr told Newsday his constituency received and already distributed 100 of the food baskets. The distribution took place at his office in Point Fortin as well as sub-offices in Buenos Ayres Village, Erin, and Cedros.

He referred to the Resident E-Access service platform for Point Fortin, saying it helps make the distribution process easier. This online service gives constituents access to various forms of assistance through online applications.

“It is a tedious process, but luckily for me, we had the database. People who are already recipients of grants from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services are not eligible,” Richards said.

“If the Government comes with 2,000 hampers tomorrow, I would be ready to distribute. No matter which side of the fence (politically) a person is on, as MPs, we must be ready to serve our constituents. We followed all covid protocols and the process was smooth.”

Last Friday, the National Agricultural and Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco) began distributing food baskets to needy communities throughout the country.

This initiative from the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries saw 2,000 families in eight of the 41 constituencies receiving the first set of local vegetables and fruit packages and packages of locally processed chicken.

Imbert said on Monday that the Agriculture Ministry would provide 25,000 food baskets over the next three months.

Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin said she initially expected 600 food baskets but from what she has heard, the figure was reduced by 200.

“We were recently informed that this figure had been reduced to 400. For the 200 families who will be unable to receive this assistance, my office has pledged to work with the private sector and other Good Samaritans to help put food on their tables,” Benjamin said by phone.

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh received 100 baskets and called on Government to keep its original promise and give out 600 baskets per constituency.

“I do not like when they make promises then make a roundabout turn. I am sure there are more than 600 people impacted in my constituency. I hear it was reduced to 400, and no reason was given.” On selecting recipients, the Opposition MP said he is working with councillors, members of the executive and activists to determine who is in dire need.

When contacted, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal referred Newsday to a constituency staff member on the distribution process. The staff member said the process was long but smooth. On Friday, the constituency office at Debe junction received 350 food baskets.

“All in all, the people were happy, and the wait was worth it. Some waited in the rain. The bags were so heavy for some people that they had to call for help in carrying them,” she said. “We gave out on Friday and Saturday.”

San Fernando East MP Brian Manning spoke briefly on the initiative. He said, “We have records of some of the most vulnerable people in the constituency because we would have been helping them to access other social services all along. We assist those hardest hit by the pandemic first.”