Maria Thomas elected Trinidad and Tobago's 1st female Rugby Football Union president

TT Rugby Football Union's first female president Maria Thomas . - Clynton Mann

MARIA Thomas has become the first female president of the TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU).

Thomas defeated the incumbent Colin Peters at the local governing body’s elections on Sunday. The election process was the main feature of the TTRFU’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held virtually.

Thomas has played for TT and the University of the West Indies and previously served as the TTRFU secretary.

Don-Mario Sucre has been elected as the vice-president, with Rochelle Tracy-Pantin replacing Thomas as the secretary.

Completing the new TTRFU executive are Curtis Nero (treasurer) and Kenwyn Davis (assistant secretary/treasurer).