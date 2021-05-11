Man shot dead in Sangre Grande

File photo

Police are continuing the search for the killers of a 31-year-old man in Sangre Grande on Tuesday morning.

Police said Kareem "Boyo" Gonzales was standing on Middle Street at around 9 am when a silver Nissan Versa drove up to him.

Three men got out of the car and shot him several times before getting back in and driving off.

Passers by heard the gunshots and saw Gonzales bleeding from the head.

They took him to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where he died at 10.11 am.

Homicide investigators, members of the Eastern Division Task Force and the Sangre Grande CID went to the scene and found several spent shells.

Up to 1 pm police continued their search in Sangre Grande and nearby areas for the car.

They are continuing enquiries.