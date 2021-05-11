Maloney man shot trying to escape burning building

The Arima hospital - Photo by Sureash Cholai

A 23-year-old man is being treated for gunshot wounds and other injuries after trying to escape an arson attack at his Maloney home early on Tuesday morning.

Police said the man was at his apartment at around 3.30 am when he heard a noise in the living room. He saw two men with guns throwing burning material into his apartment. The men saw him and shot at him.

He then ran to the balcony, but saw another group of men on the ground floor who shot at him.

The man was shot once in the stomach.

He jumped from the building to the ground as the gunmen ran away. The wounded man then ran to another building, where he called for help, and residents took him to the Arima Hospital.

He is being treated for a gunshot wound and burns.

Fire officers were called to the scene and extinguished the blaze, which they said was confined to the bedroom.

Northern Division police are continuing enquiries.