Junior Pan Am Cycling Championships postponed

Madonna Wheelers trio, L-R, Raul Garcia, Phoebe Sandy and Makayla Hernandez all earned spots on TT's Junior Pan American Track Cycling team. However, in a release on Tuesday, the 2021 Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championsips was called off due to the covid19 pandemic. -

THE 2021 Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championships has been postponed until further notice.

Owing to the pandemic, the May 31 to June 6 meet, which was scheduled to pedal off in Mexico, was put off.

This was confirmed in a press release issued by the TT Cycling Federation on Tuesday.

TT would have been represented by Pan Am debutants Phoebe Sandy, Makayla Hernandez, Raul Garcia (all of Madonna Wheelers), Devante Laurence, Ryan D'Abreau (both of Arima Wheelers) and US-based Sylese Christian (PSL).

The squad was selected following two days of assessment meets, in April, at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, which allowed youngsters to race individually and meet certain competitive criteria.