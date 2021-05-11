Ex-TT referee Neal Brizan handed Concacaf appointment

Neal Brizan (right) issues a yellow card during a 2009 match between Costa Rica and Mexico at San Jose, Costa Rica. Also in photo is Mexico striker Cuauhtémoc Blanco. -

FORMER TT and FIFA football referee Neal Brizan has been appointed by Concacaf as a referee assessor for the Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship, which will take place in the Dominican Republic from May 15-25.

The 51-year-old Brizan was one of the more prominent referees in TT, and the Caribbean, during the 2000s, and he has officiated in the 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2011 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship is a one-off two-round competition, which will feature a total of 15 clubs from 13 Concacaf Caribbean Member Associations.

After round-robin play between May 15-20, the first-place teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals on May 23, with the winners advancing to the competition’s final on May 25.

Group stage action will take place at the Felix Sanchez and Panamericano Stadiums, while the semi-finals and final will all be played at the Felix Sanchez.

Provided they fulfil the Concacaf Regional Club Licensing criteria required to participate in Confederation wide competitions, the champions will qualify for the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League, while the second, third and fourth place finishers will qualify for the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf League.

TEAMS –

Group A: O&M FC (Dominican Republic), Flames United SC (Sint Maarten), Inter Moengo Tapoe (Suriname), Metropolitan (Puerto Rico).

Group B: Delfines del Este (Dominican Republic), SV Racing Club (Aruba), Platinum FC (St Lucia), SV Real Rincon (Bonaire).

Group C: Don Bosco FC (Haiti), AS Samaritaine (Martinique), AS Gosier (Guadeloupe), South East FC (Dominica).

Group D: Cavaly AS (Haiti), RKSV Scherpenheuvel (Curacao), Olympique de Cayenne (French Guiana).