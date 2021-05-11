Deyalsingh: SWRHA outpatient clinics suspended to 'rationalise staff'

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) decided to suspend its outpatient clinics to rationalise its use of its staff.

On Saturday, SWRHA announced it was temporarily suspending its face-to-face outpatient clinics, except the antenatal and childhood immunisation clinics.

Patients will be contacted to get new prescriptions, clinic cards, referrals and blood test results.

It said, "Due to covid19 protocol, SWRHA seeks dynamic and creative ways to meet your needs."

Those with scheduled appointments who are not contacted should call 877-9742 (877-SWRHA).

Asked about this by Opposition senator Wade Mark on Tuesday in the Senate, Deyalsingh said, “In times of emergency – including a global pandemic – one has to rationalise staff and use resources wisely.

"As we did last year, we have to free up staff to go to our covid19 hospitals…

"But what we are doing is ensuring our patients are not adversely affected.

“Emergency cases will be handled.

"We have re-engaged with telemedicine so we are keeping in contact with our patients and we are also doing automatic refills of prescriptions so our patients do not run out of medication.”

On when the clinics will resume, Deyalsingh said it depends on the spread of the covid19 virus.

“…Which we know we cannot predict. But if all people in Trinidad and Tobago adhere to the protocols, and if all leaders, political and otherwise, lead people who believe in them to be responsible, we could cut the timeframe significantly.”