Contracted Windies players seized opportunity

In this Feb 11, 2021 file photo, West Indies’ Joshua Da Silva (R) and Nkrumah Bonner run between the wickets during the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. - (AFP PHOTO)

Congratulations to the new players who have been given central retainer contracts by Cricket West Indies (CWI). They have all been well deserved and a reward for their performances.

This is a result of their right attitude to the game, the efficient work which they applied to their preparation, plus the determination and dedication of their approach.

There are four players in all: Nkrumah Bonner of Jamaica, Joshua Da Silva of TT and Kyle Mayers of Barbados, who were offered red-ball contracts (Test and four-day games), plus Akeal Hosein, a white-ball contract (limited-overs cricket).

These four cricketers accepted CWI’s invitation to tour Bangladesh earlier this year, to challenge the hosts in three One-Day Internationals and two Test matches. Their selection was due mainly to the absence of WI’s main players who withdrew for fear of the dangerous coronavirus.

Although all three games were lost in the ODIs, Hosein revealed the skill and approach needed to play at the international level. Bonner, Da Silva and Mayers were astonishing in their roles, especially as newcomers, with performances that were vital to WI winning both Tests. And, I always have to repeat, in conditions favourable to the home team.

These players seized their opportunity. Then they all followed up with commendable accomplishments against Sri Lanka in Antigua.

Da Silva, at 22, is the youngest of the four and grabbed his chance in the second Test in New Zealand, the tour that immediately preceded the one in Bangladesh. He scored a masterly 57 in bowler-friendly conditions and against world-class bowlers.

Bonner, 32, was named Player of the Series, and his opportunity couldn’t have come sooner. He played meticulously in unfamiliar conditions and showed the necessary fighting spirit, a dynamic asset to the team. He ought to practise his leg-break bowling more, as it could make a positive contribution to the team. Phil Simmons, the coach, should have a look at this; all Bonner needs is the confidence that he’s a useful bowler.

Mayers, like Bonner, has been around the team for a time as a reserve; then, when the gates of opportunity flew open, he was out like a flash, crushing the opposition bowlers flat, with a double century not out.

This left-handed batsman bowls right-arm at a decent medium-pace. Again, Simmons has to work on this latent ability the WI possesses, by encouraging bowling practice, adding another string to his bow.

Hosein, 28, bowls slow left-arm orthodox and has been in and out of TT teams. Loaded with talent, he seemed to lack confidence in his ability. At present he’s matured. Consequently, his skill should carry him through at the highest level. Granted he has a white-ball contract, but here is one who can play in any format because he’s also a talented batsman. This ability would hardly be seen in a limited-overs game, as he would bat too low down in the order to be effective.

These were excellent selections by lead selector Roger Harper and his men. These cricketers bided their time in the wings until opportunity knocked and they dived to answer the door. I have full and undying praise for these wonderful cricketers and I have the feeling that they won’t give up their positions easily; they worked too hard for them, and in the case of Bonner and Mayers, too long. Nevertheless, they snatched their chance when it presented itself.

Some of those who lost their way have no one to blame but themselves.

In 2017, when I first saw Shimron Hetmyer bat, I thought that he would be a giant-killer. And he was going fine until success, fame and affluence took a toll on him. I saw it coming through his lackadaisical approach and carelessness. Then he began failing fitness tests plus the coronavirus hit so hard that before one knew it, it became a pandemic. That’s when the president of CWI, Ricky Skerritt, informed players that whoever did not feel safe to tour with the WI, could decline the invitation and there would be no penalties or discrimination against them.

Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Keemo Paul were the first to take up the offer and did not tour England or Bangladesh, but went to New Zealand.

Bravo is down to a white-ball contract only. As a professional cricketer one takes the rough with the smooth.

The lack of top-class cricket has had its effect.

All in all, a good job by Harper and company.