Book on Mr Solo’s Ken Charles out next month

Mr Solo Too driver Ken Charles. - Photo courtesy Ronald Daniel

THE journey of TT powerboat stalwart Ken Charles will be highlighted in a 193-page book – Mr Solo the Legendary Ken Charles.

The author is Clifford Narinesingh, who has written many books on sporting icons.

The book, which includes colour photographs, will be available by the middle or third week of June at bookstores nationwide and at www.digitalcanopi.com. The hard cover books cost $225.

In a release, the Royards Publishing Company said, “Ken Charles’ story recounts one whose impact both in business and sport at the national level is significant for all times. It tells of a career that acts as a catalyst for all human endeavours. His path to success has been propelled through passion, determination, resilience and courage to achieve.”

In a brief interview with Newsday on Monday, Charles said, “Royards’ Clifford Narinesingh approached me on it and I obliged.”

Last year, Charles, was recognised by the Guinness World Records as the oldest professional powerboat racer. He is in his mid-70s.

Charles has been racing since the early 1960s, before the TT Great Race began.

Charles, who has competed in Florida for several years, only missed one edition of the TT Great Race.

In 2020, he was the driver in the 52nd edition of the TT Great Race for Mr Solo, which has won the race 18 times.

The release also said, “His endeavours in all spheres have been with calm composure, alertness to his task and a genial spirit, qualities that make him an endearing national hero. The ability to multi-task has been a challenge that he has embraced with success. It is his career in a commercial and sporting fraternity that has been shaped in a manner that tells of the rich possibilities of man’s endeavours.”