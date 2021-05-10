Tobago has its third covid19 death

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago has recorded its third covid19 death – the first in eight months.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on Monday said the patient, a 62-year-old woman with co-morbidities, died on Sunday. No other information was provided on the deceased.

In response, Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine said she was saddened by the loss.

“No one should have to die due to this virus," she said.

"The staff did all they could, and our hearts go out to the family and loved ones. We will do our best to offer further emotional support at this time.”

Davidson-Celestine called on Tobagonians to be vigilant.

“This should be a wake-up call for Tobagonians. We need to be vigilant and look out for everyone. This is not a joke – every life we lose is precious. The vaccine and proper mask-wearing are our main lines of defence. Sanitising and keeping six feet away are critical. We need people to get vaccinated and stay home, what we don’t need are more people to die.”

In its latest update, the division said there were no new covid19 cases on the island. Active cases are now 57 as there was one discharge.

The division has sent 4,634 samples to the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other local sites for testing. Of the samples, 265 came back positive.